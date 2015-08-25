EN
    17:12, 25 August 2015

    Wikipedia excluded from Russia&#39;s register of prohibited websites

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's media watchdog agency, Roskomnadzor, has excluded Wikipedia from the register of banned information, says a report posted on the agency's website on Tuesday.

    "The ruling of Chernoyarsk court of the Astrakhan region with regard to the Wikipedia online encyclopedia has been enforced. The information found prohibited by the court has been edited," the report says. On Monday, Roskomnadzor ordered communication providers to block the page index of the Russian-language website of Wikipedia, which contained prohibited information on a narcotic substance. Some of the providers have already begun to block the website, TASS reports.

