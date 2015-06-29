Wild tornado injures 12 in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A tornado has injured 12 people in Sarykol district June 26, informed Gulnara Galiyeva, chief doctor of the district hospital.

Fortunately, no one received serious injuries. A brief but devastating tornado struck the district center during sports festival opening. Its main blow fell on the stadium which accumulated a lot of people. The tornado lasted less than one minute but it took off some tables, chairs, trampolines and injured 12 people. Head of the department of internal policy of Sarykol district Yelena Bauer said that the damage caused by the tornado is estimated at about 150 thousand tenge. Governor of Kostanay region Nuraly Saduakasov ordered to intensify the work of emergency services during various events.