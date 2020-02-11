Wild wind, heavy snowfall to batter some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, 30 m/s and more is expected to sweep through Zhambyl region on February 12-13. Heavy precipitations are expected to fall on February 12 in the mountainous areas. Fog, black ice and ground blizzard are forecast to hit locally.

Heavy snowfall and rain will batter tomorrow Kyzylorda region with black ice, fog and snowstorms predicted locally.

The weather forecast suggests a drop in air temperature in East Kazakhstan as low as to -24-29 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

On February 12 Turkestan region is set to face heavy precipitations (snow and rain). Wind will roll through the region at a speed of 15-20m/s, locally 24-29m/s.