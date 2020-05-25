Wild wind to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Strong wind and dust storm will batter some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On May 25 high wind of 15-20 m/s, locally 25 m/s and dust storm will sweep through Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorms, squalls, dust storm and hail will grip tomorrow Akmola region.

High heat will hit Mangistau region with mercury rising as high as to 39 degrees Celsius.

On May 26 Pavlodar region will brace for high wind while North Kazakhstan will wake up to foggy streets.