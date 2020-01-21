14:44, 21 January 2020 | GMT +6
Wild wind to hit Kazakh capital
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.
Rain and heavy snow are expected to hit Aktobe region on January 22-24.
Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar regions are also set to face snow in three days ahead.
Snow, blizzard, snowstorms, black ice are forecast to grip the Kazakh capital on January 22-23.
Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s, up to 23 m/s will roll through the city over the next two days. Chances of storm are high.