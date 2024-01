PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Emergency situations department of North Kazakhstan region has issued a storm alert for October 11, Kazinform reports.

South-western, western wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s is expected to hit the region on Thursday, Kazhydromet reports.



The same south-western, western wind reaching 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s will batter Petropavlovsk in the daytime on October 11.