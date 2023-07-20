EN
    17:47, 20 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Wildfire in Karaganda region engulfs almost 900 ha

    Фото: ДЧС Карагандинской области
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A wildfire in a mountainous area in Karaganda region has reportedly engulfed an area of 870 ha, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    168 firefighters and 34 units of firefighting equipment are involved in the firefighting efforts in the Shet district of Karaganda region. The situation is stable.

    The blaze spread to the territory of the Aktogai forestry covering over 116 ha of its area.

    On top of that, local firefighters put out two wildfires in the region in the past 24 hours – one in Bukhar-Zhyrau district and another one in Aktogai district.


