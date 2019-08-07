Wildfire zone in Irkutsk region widens to over 675,000 hectares in past 24 hours

IRKUTSK. KAZINFORM The area covered by wildfires in the Irkutsk region has increased by 25,000 hectares in the last 24 hours, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday, according to TASS.

«As of 7am local time on August 7, 136 wildfires are registered in the Irkutsk region on the territory of 675,488 hectares. Eighteen wildfires were localized on the territory of 22,855 hectares,» the press service said.

Seventy-seven settlements are affected by smoke from the wildfires.

A joint aviation group of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and Defense Ministry has joined the firefighting effirts in the Irkutsk region on August 1.