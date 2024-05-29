EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:41, 29 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Wildfires in 2 regions of Kazakhstan destroyed 0.6% of country’s forests

    wildfires
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The wooded area of Kazakhstan grew by 2,182,400 hectares, while the forest cover increased by 1,153,300 hectares between January 2013 and January 2024, the Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry told Kazinform News Agency.

    In the past two years, the devastating wildfires raged through two regions of Kazakhstan, Abai and Kostanay regions, destroying 0.6% of the country’s forests.

    Wildfires that tore through Kostanay region sparked on September 2, 2022. The fire was suppressed only on September 10.

    Over 60,000 hectares of forests were burnt in the Semey ormany nature reserve in Abai region last June. The deadliest wildfires killed 14 foresters.

    Tags:
    Wildfires Kostanay region Abai region
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!