Wildfires in Abai region: Emergency situations declared in Beskaragai district

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Emergency situations was declared in Beskaragai district of Abai region due to the wildfires occurred at Shoshkaly resort, Kazinform reports.

Authorities ask people to avoid traveling towards the Shoshkaly lakes.

The fire broke out today at 11:40 a.m. in the territory of the Begensky forestry. 100 people and over 20 units of equipment were deployed to battle the fire. The Emergency Situations Ministry sent helicopters to the region.

Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev who was paying a working visit to Borodulikha district left for Beskaragai district.

The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed, Syrym Sharipkhanov left for Abai region.