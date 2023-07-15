EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:30, 15 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Wildfires in Abai region: Emergency situations declared in Beskaragai district

    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Emergency situations was declared in Beskaragai district of Abai region due to the wildfires occurred at Shoshkaly resort, Kazinform reports.

    Authorities ask people to avoid traveling towards the Shoshkaly lakes.

    The fire broke out today at 11:40 a.m. in the territory of the Begensky forestry. 100 people and over 20 units of equipment were deployed to battle the fire. The Emergency Situations Ministry sent helicopters to the region.

    Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev who was paying a working visit to Borodulikha district left for Beskaragai district.

    The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed, Syrym Sharipkhanov left for Abai region.


    Tags:
    Wildfires Abai region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!