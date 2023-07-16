Wildfires raging in Pavlodar region, 850 ha burnt

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The wildfires raging in Shcherbakty district of Pavlodar region burnt some 850 hectares so far, Kazinform reports referring to the governor’s press service.

Two more helicopters arrived on the scene from Semey at 05:13 a.m. The Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister and governor of the region completed helicopter inspection flight over the forestry’s territory. An active hotspot is recorded in Baurtau forestry with fire spreading from the surface to the tree crowns. There is no threat to rural settlements, it said in a statement.

Some 330 military personnel, 101 units of equipment of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, 67 personnel of the Astana emergency situations department, 130 workers of the Yertis ormany forestry and others are fighting the fire.

As earlier reported, dried grass caught fire on July 14 destroying some 500 hectares and spreading to the territory of the Bayanaul national park. On July 15 the fire was localized.