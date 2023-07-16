EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:06, 16 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Wildfires raging in Pavlodar region, 850 ha burnt

    None
    Photo: press service of the akim of Pavlodar region
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The wildfires raging in Shcherbakty district of Pavlodar region burnt some 850 hectares so far, Kazinform reports referring to the governor’s press service.

    Two more helicopters arrived on the scene from Semey at 05:13 a.m. The Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister and governor of the region completed helicopter inspection flight over the forestry’s territory. An active hotspot is recorded in Baurtau forestry with fire spreading from the surface to the tree crowns. There is no threat to rural settlements, it said in a statement.

    Some 330 military personnel, 101 units of equipment of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, 67 personnel of the Astana emergency situations department, 130 workers of the Yertis ormany forestry and others are fighting the fire.

    As earlier reported, dried grass caught fire on July 14 destroying some 500 hectares and spreading to the territory of the Bayanaul national park. On July 15 the fire was localized.


    Tags:
    Wildfires Pavlodar region Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!