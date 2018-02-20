Will Denis Ten end his career after PyeongChang 2018 failure?

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's figure skater Denis Ten returned home among other athletes who had already completed participation in the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in South Korean PyeongChang on Monday, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan's first Olympic champion in figure skating confessed to Kazinform correspondent that he came to the PyeongChang Olympics after a season full of injuries. But throughout the Games he kept reminding himself that it's not about winning, it's about taking part.



"These were my third Olympic Games and it was an honor to return to the ice and skate my program. I had mixed expectations because it was a complicated season. I've refused to throw in the towel because the Olympics is not something you want to miss. I struggled, went to the limit and sacrificed a lot. I really wanted to perform there, unfortunately, my hopes failed. The Olympic Games are a feast and a really exciting event. I am very happy I had a chance to participate," Ten said after arriving back to Kazakhstan.



After the short program in PyeongChang Denis Ten earned a score of 70.12 points placing him 27th of 39 figure skaters and smashing his dreams of performing a special free skating program he prepared for Korea.



When asked whether he was going to end his career, Ten didn't give a straightforward answer.



"I will have a week of rest. I'll do a physiotherapy treatment and we have to make a decision on the coach - whether I will continue to compete this season and the next Olympic cycle. My participation in the World Championship is still undecided," the figure skater added.



It is to be recalled that at the Sochi Olympics 2014 Denis Ten claimed historic bronze in figure skating.