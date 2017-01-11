Will Donald Trump attend Golovkin's upcoming fight?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter Tom Loeffler told The Ring magazine that Donald Trump really appreciates Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin's talent but he is not 100% sure if the now President-elect will attend his upcoming fight with Daniel Jacobs in March, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Trump came to his last two fights here at Madison Square Garden," Loeffler told The Ring. "There's no telling now that he's president of the United States, president elect, whether he will come (this time). But he's a boxing fan and he seems to appreciate Gennady's talents in the ring and he came to the last two fights. But we haven't had any word if (he will come on March 18). It might be the first time an acting or sitting president would be to a championship boxing match, at least in recent memory (if he did attend)."



Loeffler added that last time Trump and Golovkin had a quick meeting during which the now President-elect expressed his administration for Golovkin's talent and wished the latter good luck.