Will fast-food chains like KFC use Kazakhstani-grown potato?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KazAgro Holding on behalf of Kazakhstan is negotiating with transnational companies the use of locally grown potatoes by such fast-food chain as KFC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I met with the chairman of the Potato Growers Association. Our potato is as good and as ecologically friendly as the one grown abroad. We want such fast-food chains like KFC to use it. Unfortunately, presently they use imported potato and poultry," First Vice Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov said at the presentation of the new state program for agro-industrial complex development on Monday.



"So far we are in the negotiation stage," Mr. Aituganov explained.



It should be noted that another fast-food chain McDonald's operating in Kazakhstan doesn't use Kazakhstani-grown products.



According to owner of McDonald's in Kazakhstan Kairat Boranbayev the fast-food restaurant chain uses imported food products. They are mainly imported from Russia.