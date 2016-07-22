EN
    20:58, 22 July 2016

    Will one of these faces be the world's next supermodel?

    WASHINGTON, D.C. What will the world's next top model look like? In the current fashion climate, it's becoming increasingly hard to predict.

    "Classically beautiful or handsome models will always work, but more and more we are seeing that our more individual looking, quirky models are doing really well," says Karen Diamond, director of elite London agency Models 1.

    "Certain casting directors, designers and photographers have always made brave choices but those choices are now crossing over into more commercial areas of the industry."

    Founded in 1968, Models 1 has represented the likes of Twiggy, Penelope Tree, Linda Evangelista, Erin O'Connor and Yasmin Le Bon, models who has finessed their unique looks into lasting careers.

    And at a one-night-only exhibition at London's Protein Studios on July 21, the agency revealed the most promising new faces on their roster who could -- if luck is on their side -- find similar success.

    Read more at CNN

