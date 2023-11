ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova crashed out from the first round of the 2017 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, Italy, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 29-year-old Shvedova was stunned by 12th-seeded Venus Williams 4-6, 6-7.



Recall that the last time the two tennis veterans met each other on tour was at the 2016 Wimbledon in London where Shvedova lost as well.