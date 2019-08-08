EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:00, 08 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Williams tops Forbes list's highest-paid female athlete

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM American tennis player Serena Williams became the highest-paid female athlete in the world over June 2018 - June 2019 period.

    Forbes business magazine on Wednesday announced the highest-paid female athletes for June 2018 - June 2019 period, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The 23-time Grand Slam champion topped the annual list of the highest-paid female athletes with estimated total earnings of $29.2 million.

    After winning the US and Australian Opens, Japan's Naomi Osaka took the second place with $24.3 million in the list behind Williams while German Angelique Kerber is at the third place with $11.8 million.

    The top 10 on Forbes’ list of best-paid female athletes are tennis players.

    The list follows:

    1. Serena Williams Tennis $29.2 million

    2. Naomi Osaka Tennis $24.3 million

    3. Angelique Kerber Tennis $11.8 million

    4. Simona Halep Tennis $10.2 million

    5. Sloane Stephens Tennis $9.6 million

    6. Caroline Wozniacki Tennis $7.5 million

    7. Maria Sharapova Tennis $7 million

    8. Karolina Pliskova Tennis $6.3 million

    9. Elina Svitolina Tennis $6.1 million

    10. Venus Williams Tennis $5.9 million

    10. Garbine Muguruza Tennis $5.9 million

