Williams tops Forbes list's highest-paid female athlete

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM American tennis player Serena Williams became the highest-paid female athlete in the world over June 2018 - June 2019 period.

Forbes business magazine on Wednesday announced the highest-paid female athletes for June 2018 - June 2019 period, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion topped the annual list of the highest-paid female athletes with estimated total earnings of $29.2 million.

After winning the US and Australian Opens, Japan's Naomi Osaka took the second place with $24.3 million in the list behind Williams while German Angelique Kerber is at the third place with $11.8 million.

The top 10 on Forbes’ list of best-paid female athletes are tennis players.

The list follows:

1. Serena Williams Tennis $29.2 million

2. Naomi Osaka Tennis $24.3 million

3. Angelique Kerber Tennis $11.8 million

4. Simona Halep Tennis $10.2 million

5. Sloane Stephens Tennis $9.6 million

6. Caroline Wozniacki Tennis $7.5 million

7. Maria Sharapova Tennis $7 million

8. Karolina Pliskova Tennis $6.3 million

9. Elina Svitolina Tennis $6.1 million

10. Venus Williams Tennis $5.9 million

10. Garbine Muguruza Tennis $5.9 million