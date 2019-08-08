Williams tops Forbes list's highest-paid female athlete
Forbes business magazine on Wednesday announced the highest-paid female athletes for June 2018 - June 2019 period, Anadolu Agency reports.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion topped the annual list of the highest-paid female athletes with estimated total earnings of $29.2 million.
After winning the US and Australian Opens, Japan's Naomi Osaka took the second place with $24.3 million in the list behind Williams while German Angelique Kerber is at the third place with $11.8 million.
The top 10 on Forbes’ list of best-paid female athletes are tennis players.
The list follows:
1. Serena Williams Tennis $29.2 million
2. Naomi Osaka Tennis $24.3 million
3. Angelique Kerber Tennis $11.8 million
4. Simona Halep Tennis $10.2 million
5. Sloane Stephens Tennis $9.6 million
6. Caroline Wozniacki Tennis $7.5 million
7. Maria Sharapova Tennis $7 million
8. Karolina Pliskova Tennis $6.3 million
9. Elina Svitolina Tennis $6.1 million
10. Venus Williams Tennis $5.9 million
10. Garbine Muguruza Tennis $5.9 million