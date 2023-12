NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Playing together in women's doubles at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboeva and Sorana Cîrstea of Romania successfully got through the first round, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

They defeated the British duo of Eden Silva and Sarah Beth Grey. The score was 6-0, 6-3.