    08:23, 02 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Wimbledon 2019: Kazakhstan’s Putintseva beats World No.2 Naomi Osaka

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva eliminated World No.2 Naomi Osaka of Japan in the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Putintseva stunned Osaka in straight sets 7-6, 6-2.

    It is worth mentioning that earlier, June 20, Putintseva also outplayed Osaka in the round of 16 of the Birmingham Classic tournament. At that time, the Japanese tennis player held the world's top spot.

    Sport Tennis Top Story
