Wimbledon 2020 may be canceled due to coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The decision on the postponement or cancellation of Wimbledon 2020, the only Grand Slam grass court event, is expected to be made this week, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event scheduled between 29 June – 12 July is likely to be canceled for the first time since 1945 due to coronavirus.

Earlier this month Roland Garros, the French Open, set for May, was rescheduled to 20 September.

As of today Kazakhstan has confirmed 325 coronavirus cases. Of 325, 175 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan city, 82 – in Almaty city, 13 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 2 - in Shymkent city, 2 – in East Kazakhstan regionб 8 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in West Kazakhstan region.