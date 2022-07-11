EN
    Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina awarded Dostyk Order

    Photo: ktf.kz
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By a presidential decree, Elena Rybakina is awarded the Dostyk 2nd Class Order of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Akorda.

    Rybakina received the award for her outstanding sports achievements and contribution to the development of international cooperation.

    Kazakhstan's 23-year-old Rybakina won her first Wimbledon singles title after defeating N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.



    Photo: Reuters
