Wimbledon champion Rybakina happy to help tennis gain popularity in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is happy to help tennis gain popularity in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the Tuesday press conference in the Kazakh capital, the 23-year-old Rybakina said tennis is quite a new sport for Kazakhstan and she is happy to be the one to make it more popular in the country.

«This is a huge responsibility, but I accept it gladly and am proud to be the one,» the newly crowned Wimbledon champion told journalists.

Rybakina also said at this point it is crucial to get back to her routine and recharge her batteries both physically and emotionally to compensate lack of sleep and long-haul flights.

Recall that Elena Rybakina made history as the first Kazakhstani to win the Grand Slam Singles’ title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London this past weekend.