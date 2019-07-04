Wimbledon: Djokovic into third round

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson and Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep advanced to the third round of the men's and women's singles events Wednesday at Wimbledon.

The number one seed Djokovic faced Denis Kudla from the U.S., ranked at No. 111 in the world, on the Central Court, Anadolu Agency reports.

Djokovic defeated his opponent 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2.

The Serbian player will next meet Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Fourth-seeded South African Kevin Anderson defeated Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 and 6-4 to make the third round.

Tenth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov also won against Spain's Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and 6-4.

Meanwhile, 22nd-seeded Stan Wawrinka from Switzerland lost to American Reilly Opelka 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4 and 8-6 and bid farewell to the tournament in the second round.

The 21-year-old Opelka, who qualified for the third round for the first time in a grand slam tournament, will play against Canadian Milos Raonic.

Fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem was beaten by American Sam Querrey and eliminated in the first round Tuesday.

In women's singles, third-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova defeated 2016 Rio Olympics champion Puerto Rican Monica Puig 6-0 and 6-4.

Seventh-seeded Romanian Simona Halep defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2.

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka was eliminated in the first round on Monday.