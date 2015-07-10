EN
    10:36, 10 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Wimbledon: Maria Sharapova cannot overcome Williams&#39; stumbling block

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Maria Sharapova has once again failed to pass ‘the Serena test', Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    The 4th seed Sharapova lost to world №1 Serena Williams in the semifinal match of the 2015 Wimbledon Championship. Williams stunned the Russian tennis player 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour 19 minutes taking their head-to-head rivalry to 18-2. In the Wimbledon final Williams is set to play Garbine Muguruza of Spain. It is worth mentioning that it was Maria Sharapova who defeated Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in the fourth round of the tournament.

