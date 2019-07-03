EN
    11:00, 03 July 2019

    Wimbledon Roundup: Nadal, Federer pass through as Sharapova retires

    LONDON. KAZINFORM There were few surprises in the first round of men's singles action at Wimbledon as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal eased into round two.

    No. 2 seed Federer lost his first set to competition debutant Lloyd Harris of South Africa, but the eight-time Wimbledon champion rallied and ultimately saw off his opponent 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, Xinhua reports.

    "With my experience I stayed calm. I know I have other things in the bag that I can come up with, other tricks. I just took a bit of time," the 38-year-old said.

    "Federer was always my idol. He was beautiful with finesse and the best role model for players," Harris noted.

    Nadal swept unseeded Japanese Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. "I am happy for the victory, that's the main thing," the Spaniard said.

    "It's the first official match on grass for a year so it's always difficult. At the beginning it was tough, not the ideal start, but then things changed quickly," the 33-year-old added.

