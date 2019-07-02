Wimbledon: Teen player upset tennis veteran Williams

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A teenage tennis player from the U.S., Cori Gauff beat Venus Williams in the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon, late Monday.

World number 313, Gauff, 15, won against 39-year-old Williams -- a five-time Wimbledon champion -- in the first round by 6-4 and 6-4 set victories, Anadolu Agency reports.



"Venus told me congratulations and keep going, she said good luck and I told her thanks for everything she did," Gauff said over her victory.



"It's the first time I have ever cried after winning a match," Gauff stated as she beat one of her idols.



Gauff previously said that she saw Williams sisters, Venus and Serena as her role models.