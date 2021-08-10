Wind and heavy rains forecast for north and east of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will rule the day in northern, eastern, southeastern and central Kazakhstan. It will bring scattered showers and downpours to the northeast and east of the country. Hot and dry weather is forecast for the west and south of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan and Atyrau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Thunderstorms are expected in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Hail may hit Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Pavlodar region at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat will grip Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.