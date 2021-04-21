Wind and rain to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Wind and rain are expected to batter today the most part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind gusting 9-14m/s, locally up to 15-20m/s is forecast to sweep through Aktau today. Mercury is to raise as high as to +22+24 degrees Celsius. Aktobe is set to face +11+13 degrees Celsius during the day, -2-4 degrees in the nighttime.

Rain, wind are expected in Atyrau with wind predicted up to 9-14, 15-20 m/s.

It is partly cloudy today in Karaganda region. Air temperature is to settle at +6+8 degrees Celsius.

No precipitations are forecast for Kokshetau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk cities. Rain is expected to grip Taldykorgan, Taraz. Thunderstorms are to strike Taraz, Turkestan.

Nur-Sultan is to enjoy today warm weather with mercury reading +8+10 degrees Celsius, while Almaty is to face rain, thunderstorms, and wind up to 12 m/s.