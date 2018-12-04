EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:05, 04 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Wind and solar power plants installed in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Wind and solar power plants launched in Almaty and Almaty region, Samruk Energy's press service reports.

    The solemn ceremony took place at the Innovation Technologies Park special economic zone in Almaty.

    The 5 MW wind-powered generating plant is built nearby Nurly district, Almaty region. The solar electric plant capacity is 1 MW. As the 72-hour full-scale tests show the wind and solar power stations are ready to use.

    Samruk Energy has already implemented two renewable power source projects. It installed a 2 MW solar power farm in Kapshagai and a 45 MW wind-powered generating plant in Yerementau. For the past ten months the total power generation at the said power stations reached 134.4 mln kWh.

    Tags:
    Energy Kazakhstan Almaty region Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!