Wind complexes to be launched in Akmola region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Wind complexes and other socially significant objects are planned to be launched in Arshaly district of Akmola region, the regional communications service of the internal policy department reports.

It was informed that KZT47 billion was invested in the economy of Arshaly district as part of the first complex construction of «ЦАТЭК Green Energy» LLP wind park. Since September 2019 the second stage of construction has begun. It is planned to be implemented in August 2020. Within the period of 2020-2021 «BOREY ENERGO» LLP plans to build another wind park.

Governor of the region Talgat Mukhanbedzhanov informed that as part of the territory development program for 2016-2020 the region will implement a project of a tourist recreation center near Bolshaya Saraba lake as well as a garbage processing complex in Zhibek Zholy rural district. The projects are worth KZT12.3 billion.