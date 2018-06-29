Wind farm worth KZT 82.5 bln to appear near Astana
Development of green projects will raise the renewables share up to 46.2% by 2021 out of the total energy output in Astana suburbs. It will let fulfill the President's task set in his Address to increase renewable electricity generation up to 30% by 2030.
The first 45 MW wind power station was put into operation in Yerementau district under the Industrialization Map. In 2015 it generated 78.9mln kW/h, in 2016 up to 141.6 mln kW/h (17% of the total energy output of the region) and 166.4 mln kW/H in 2017, the press release reads.
Building preparations for a 100 MW solar electrical plant worth EUR 165 mln (KZT 60 bln) are underway in Tselinograd district.
Construction of the wind farm with a capacity to generate 100 MW has started in Arshaly district. The project consisting of 30 wind-powered generators is worth KZT 82.5 bln.
Realization of such projects will let the region double the renewables share by 2021.