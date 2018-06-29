Wind farm worth KZT 82.5 bln to appear near Astana

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The projects being realized in Akmola region will let in years to come to scale up massively development of alternative energy sources, the regional communications service of Akmola region internal policy department reports.

Development of green projects will raise the renewables share up to 46.2% by 2021 out of the total energy output in Astana suburbs. It will let fulfill the President's task set in his Address to increase renewable electricity generation up to 30% by 2030.



The first 45 MW wind power station was put into operation in Yerementau district under the Industrialization Map. In 2015 it generated 78.9mln kW/h, in 2016 up to 141.6 mln kW/h (17% of the total energy output of the region) and 166.4 mln kW/H in 2017, the press release reads.



Building preparations for a 100 MW solar electrical plant worth EUR 165 mln (KZT 60 bln) are underway in Tselinograd district.



Construction of the wind farm with a capacity to generate 100 MW has started in Arshaly district. The project consisting of 30 wind-powered generators is worth KZT 82.5 bln.



Realization of such projects will let the region double the renewables share by 2021.