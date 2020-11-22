EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:39, 22 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Wind, fog, and ice slick in store for 4 rgns of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings have been issued for four regions of Kazakhstan on November 22, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    On November 22, fog is to coat some areas of Atyrau region. 15-20mps southeasterly, easterly wind is predicted as well.

    Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    In the morning and afternoon of November 22, Turkestan region is to expect heavy snow to fall in mountain areas. Occasional fog, blizzard, ice slick, and 15-20mps northeasterly wind are also expected.

    Occasional fog and ice are predicted for the cities of Shymkent and Turkestan on November 22.

    Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Mangistau region is to brace for easterly, southeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there.

    Aktau city is to see southeasterly wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

    Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    On November 22, fog and blizzard are to hit in places Zhambyl region. Northeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps here and there is also predicted.

    On November 20-22, occasional fog is expected in the city of Taraz.

    Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!