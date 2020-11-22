Wind, fog, and ice slick in store for 4 rgns of Kazakhstan
On November 22, fog is to coat some areas of Atyrau region. 15-20mps southeasterly, easterly wind is predicted as well.
Probability of storm is 85-90%.
In the morning and afternoon of November 22, Turkestan region is to expect heavy snow to fall in mountain areas. Occasional fog, blizzard, ice slick, and 15-20mps northeasterly wind are also expected.
Occasional fog and ice are predicted for the cities of Shymkent and Turkestan on November 22.
Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Mangistau region is to brace for easterly, southeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there.
Aktau city is to see southeasterly wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps.
Probability of storm is 85-90%.
On November 22, fog and blizzard are to hit in places Zhambyl region. Northeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps here and there is also predicted.
On November 20-22, occasional fog is expected in the city of Taraz.
Probability of storm is 90-95%.