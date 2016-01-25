Wind gusts to strike Kazakhstan Jan 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan today, January 25, Kazhydromet informs. Western regions only will be hit by snowfall. Fog, ice slick and wind speed increase are possible in some areas.

Some areas of the North Kazakhstan region will be hit by blizzard and strong wind (15-20 m per s) and will be covered by fog.

Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s and blizzard are expected in parts of Atyrau region.

Fog is forecast in parts of Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s is possible there.

Fog will blanket some areas of the East Kazakhstan region. Wind speed will reach 15-20 m per s there.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s is expected in parts of Karaganda region.

Fog and ice slick is forecast in Mangystau region.

Fog and blizzard are expected in Kostanay region.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will rise up to 22-27 m per s, sometimes exceeding 30 m per s. Fog is forecast at night.