Wind, ice slick, fog and precipitation in store for some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Ice slick is in store for the northwest and east of Akmola region. Ground blizzard is to batter the west during the day. The region is to brace for southwesterly wind in the southeast at night as well as 15-20mps wind in the northwest. Kokshetau city is to see ice slick.

Heavy precipitation as rain and snow is predicted for the southwest and center of Aktobe region at night. The north and east of the region are to expect ice slick and ground blizzard. Northwesterly, northerly wind, reaching up to 15-20mps in the east ay daytime, is predicted. Aktobe city is to see ice slick.

West Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the north as well as ice slick in the east at night. Northerly wind turning southwestward, gusting up to 15-20mps in the east, is forecast. Uralsk city is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

The southeast of Karaganda region is to brace for fog.

Southerly, southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted for the northwest of Kyzylorda region during the day.

Fog is to coat the southern and mountainous regions of Turkestan region at night.