Wind, night frosts and fog expected in Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for Akmola, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions for tomorrow, October 18, Kazhydromet reports.

Patches of fog are expected to blanket Akmola region on Friday. High wind will roll through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Night frosts will grip Kyzylorda region on October 18-20 with mercury reading 3 degrees Celsius.

Fog and strong wind will also batter Kostanay region tomorrow.