TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:44, 19 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Wind power plant construction kicks off in W Kazakhstan

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM The foundation stone ceremony at the wind-driven electric power station construction site took place at Tupkaragan district, Mangistau region, nearby Fort Shevchenko, the regional administration's press service reports.

    As earlier reported, Mangistau region, South Wind Power LLP and Horgos Jiuhe SilkBridge New Energy Co.,Ltd wind-driven electric power station signed a memo of cooperation to have this project realized. The wind power plant will be built on the territory of 375 ha in Tupkaragan district. Its capacity will total 42 MW. The investors plan to install above 17 wind power generators with a capacity of 2.5 kW. It is expected to channel USD 50,290,700 of investments in its construction.

    It is planned to complete the project next May.

