Wind power plant may appear near Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The possibility of constructing a wind power plant near Astana city will be discussed within the framework of General Electric conference "Moving Forward, Fueling the Future" at Astana EXPO-2017 today, Kazinform has learned from Elorda.info.

The conference brought together representatives of Kazakhstani, foreign and international organizations as well as Kazakhstani government bodies.



"We attach special importance to the development of partnership with GE. We've managed to launch projects in transport sector and cooperated productively in healthcare and oil and gas sectors. Renewable energy is one of the key areas of our cooperation. Over the past nine years, volume of investment into Kazakhstan's infrastructural development of transport and logistics has totaled $26 billion. Potentially, Kazakhstan possesses vast wind energy resources - up to 930 billion kilowatt per year. It is very important after the EXPO event to map out the plans of further infrastructural development to facilitate establishment of the green energy center. Astana is the place that has both the international financial center and technological parks," First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said.



The conference also discussed prospects of Kazakhstan becoming the transport link between Europe and Asia and use of digital technologies in railway sector as part of the Digital Kazakhstan State Program.



It should be noted that today GE, ENI and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan are expected to sign the cooperation agreement in the sphere of renewable energy sources. As per the agreement, the sides will look into the possibility of building a wind power plant near Astana city in Akmola region.