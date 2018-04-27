Wind power plant to be built 40 km away Astana

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Construction of a wind power plant is under construction 40 km away from Astana.

Its placement into service is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 230,000 tons a year that exceeds the volume of more than 113,000 car emissions a year.



Akmola region implements several projects aimed at alternative sources electric power production. The overall power of the wind park is to be 100 MW. The park will be 119ha in size. Its construction will provide up to 300 workplaces, and 20 permanent jobs for its maintenance.