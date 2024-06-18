Wind rips off houses’ roofs in N Kazakhstan

A thunderstorm and high wind were raging in the North Kazakhstan region on June 17. Residential houses and buildings in Taiynsha district were damaged due to the rough weather, Kazinform News Agency conveys.

Social networks’ users are sharing the footages of the aftermath. The images show that the wind has caused significant damage to agricultural buildings and houses, with roofs torn off and metal constructions bent.

The press service of the Department of Emergency Situations has confirmed that strong winds ripped the roofs off six private houses in Taiynsha’s village. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The total area of the damaged roofs was 357 square meters.

According to Kymbat Mergalimova, the director of Kazhydromet’s branch, a storm warning was issued for the area. Gusts of wind across the region reached 21 m/s, with 14 m/s in Taiynsha district. In the southern area of the region, precipitation reached a maximum of 41 mm, as recorded by the automatic weather station in Kyzyltu village.

The meteorological authorities in the region have once again issued a storm warning for June 19. A thunderstorm is anticipated in the northern and western parts of the area during the afternoon hours. In the afternoon, winds in the northwestern area are expected to reach speeds of 15 to 20 m/s.

It is anticipated that precipitation will occur on June 20. In the northern, western, and eastern areas of the region, thunderstorms accompanied by the potential for hail and squalls are expected in the afternoon. A southwest wind is expected to prevail at night in the north, west, and east of the region, with gusts reaching 15-20 m/s. In the afternoon, the wind is expected to reach 15-20 m/s in the north, west, and east of the region, with gusts reaching 25 m/s.