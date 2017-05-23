Wind strengthening and rains expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Scattered rains with thunderstorms are predicted in most parts of the country, Kazhydromet reports.

Dry weather will only be in the southeast of Kazakhstan, while the northwest will see heavy showers. Wind strengthening and hail are expected in some regions.

In North Kazakhstan region the wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s is expected. In Akmola region the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s during the day. The same speed of 15-20 m/s with gusts of 25 m/s is predicted in Kostanay region.

Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Akmola regions may see hails.

In Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s is expected.

In addition, intense heat is expected in some places of Karaganda and Almaty regions. Thus, there is an extremely high risk of fire in Karaganda region.

At night the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in the area near Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region.

Patchy fog is expected in Mangystau and Kostanay regions.

In Astana: partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in the morning and during the day. At the speed of 9-14 m/s with gusts up to 15-20 m/s the wind direction will change from southwesterly to northwesterly. Temperature at night: +14+16°С, in the daytime: +26+28°С.

In Almaty: partly cloudy and no precipitation. Wind speed: 0-5 m/s. Temperature at night: +14+16°С, in the daytime: +30+32°С.