EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:37, 28 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Wind strengthening, precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 28, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause heavy precipitation in the west of the country and even snow in the north, center, and east. There will be strong winds, patchy fog, snowstorms, and slippery surfaces throughout Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet Meteorological Service reports.

    South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions will see the winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

    Rainy weather will prevail over Mangistau region.

    In some areas of North Kazakhstan region, snowstorm and icy surfaces are expected.

    It will be slippery in West Kazakhstan region.

    In the meantime, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, and Karaganda regions will see ground blizzard and patches of fogs.

    Patchy fog is also expected in Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions.

    As to Pavlodar region, there will be blowing snow.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!