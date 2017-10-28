Wind strengthening, precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 28, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause heavy precipitation in the west of the country and even snow in the north, center, and east. There will be strong winds, patchy fog, snowstorms, and slippery surfaces throughout Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet Meteorological Service reports.

South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions will see the winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.



Rainy weather will prevail over Mangistau region.

In some areas of North Kazakhstan region, snowstorm and icy surfaces are expected.

It will be slippery in West Kazakhstan region.

In the meantime, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, and Karaganda regions will see ground blizzard and patches of fogs.

Patchy fog is also expected in Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions.

As to Pavlodar region, there will be blowing snow.