Wind to blow through most regions in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another windy day is ahead for most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Patches of fog will be observed in Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.



High fire hazard will persist in Turkestan, Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, parts of Atyrau, Almaty, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.