Wind, wet snow, fog, frosts in store for Kazakhstan on Sept 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warning has been announced in the Kazakh capital and several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The city of Nur-Sultan is to expect occasional rains as well as westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20 mps.

Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On September 24, precipitation (rains, wet snow) is to forecast to fall here and there in Akmola region. Fog as well as westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23-28 mps are also predicted for the region

Westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20 mps is in store for Kokshetau region.

Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On September 24, Kostanay region is to see fog blanket here and there. Westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23 mps is to batter the region as well.

Northwesterly wind blowing 15-20 mps is expected in Kostanay city.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog is to coat locally Karaganda region. Westerly, northwesterly wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps is also predicted. The east of the region is to brace for frosts at night with temperature to fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Westerly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in Karaganda city.

Zhezkazgan city is to brace for northwesterly wind blowing 15-20 mps.

Probability of storm is 70-75%.

Weather with precipitation (rain) is forecast for the greater part of North Kazakhstan region at night. Fog is predicted to hit the region at night and in the morning. Northwesterly wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23-28 m/s is predicted as well. On September 25, wind is to blow 15-20 mps, gusting up to 25 mps.

On September 24, showers as well as northwesterly wind blowing 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps are to hit Petropavlovsk city. On the next day, wind at 15-20 mps is expected.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

East Kazakhstan region is to see heavy rains to fall here and there. The eastern parts of the region’s mountain areas are to see heavy rains and wet snow. Fog is to blanket the region here and there. Southwesterly wind turning northwest blowing 15-20 mps here and there, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps is also predicted.

On September 24-26, due to rains, which are to be sometimes heavy, run-off and water level rises are predicted on the mountain rivers of East Kazakhstan region.

The city of Usk-Kamenogorsk is to see wind blow southwest turning northwest with gusts of up to 15-20 mps.

Southwesterly wind turning northwest, gusting up to 15-20 mps is also predicted for Semey city.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Almaty region is to brace for northeasterly wind, gusting up to 15-20 mps here and there. The northern section of the region is to expect thunderstorm in the afternoon.

In the morning and afternoon of September 24, northeasterly wind, gusting up to 15-20 mps is also forecast for Talgykorgan city.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Northwesterly wind at 15-20 mps turning northeast is to batter locally Zhambyl region in the morning and afternoon. Frosts with temperature fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius are expected to hit the region at night and in the morning.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

High fire hazard is to persist throughout Kyzylorda region at day time.

Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Pavlodar region is to see heavy rains to pour here and there at night. Wind blowing at 15-20 mps southwest, gusting up to 23-28 mps here and there is forecast as well.

On September 24, Pavlodar city is to brace for southwesterly wind at 15-20 mps at night, with gusts of up to 23 mps at day time.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.