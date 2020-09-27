Windchill to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe today weather without precipitations while rains are expected to batter the country’s east and southeast. Fog, high wind and dust storm are forecast locally, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind is predicted to roll through Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. Strong wind gusting up to 23-28m/s accompanied by dust storm is expected in Turkestan, Kyzylorda region.

Fog is going to blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

Windchill is to grip Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda regions. Air temperature is to drop to 1-3 degrees Celsius.