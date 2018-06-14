Winds, thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan on June 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather will remain in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather. Occasional rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind, and hail are forecast for some parts of the country, whereas dust storms are expected in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 23-28 mps will batter some parts of Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will blow in South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions bringing a dust storm to Kyzylorda and Almaty regions.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.



Thunderstorm is forecast for Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in major part of Mangistau, parts of Atyrau, Kyzylorda, and South Kazakhstan regions.