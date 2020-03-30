EN
    16:23, 30 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Windstorm forecast for Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet has issued a gale warning for Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

    A 15-20 mps eastern wind gusting to 23 mps is predicted for Kyzylorda city and Kyzylorda region on March 31. A dust storm and a thunderstorm are expected in some parts of the region during night.

    Chance of a storm is 95-100%.

    15-20 mps south-west wind is also predicted for Turkestan city and region on March 31. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

