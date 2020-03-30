Windstorm forecast for Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet has issued a gale warning for Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

A 15-20 mps eastern wind gusting to 23 mps is predicted for Kyzylorda city and Kyzylorda region on March 31. A dust storm and a thunderstorm are expected in some parts of the region during night.

Chance of a storm is 95-100%.

15-20 mps south-west wind is also predicted for Turkestan city and region on March 31. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.