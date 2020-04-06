EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 06 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Windstorm forecast for northern, eastern and central regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather forecasters predicted windstorm in the northern, eastern and central regions of the country on April 7-8, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

    15-20 southwest wind gusting to 23-28 mps is expected to blow in Karaganda region on April 8.

    Weather forecasters predict 15-20 mps wind with the gusts of 23-28 mps for Kostanay region.

    Rude southwest wind of 15-20 mps with gusts up to 30 mps is expected in some areas of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions of the country on April 8.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!