Windy and foggy conditions in store for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, November 11. Precipitation accompanied by stiff wind, blizzard, and black ice are expected across the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.

Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Almaty, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Almaty, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions of black ice that will cover the roads there.

Blizzard may hit East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.