Windy and foggy weather predicted for Sat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face unsteady weather, while the country's east is to enjoy weather without precipitations. Ice slick, fog, snowstorm and increase of wind are forecast locally.

Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda regions are to observe ice slick, fog, snowstorm, with wind predicted locally in Akmola and Karaganda region at a speed of 15-20 m/s, Kazhydromet reports.



Ice slick, fog, snowstorm and increase of wind gusting up to 15-25 m/s are to hit North Kazakhstan region.



Ice slick, fog and wind blowing 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyzylorda, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan regions.



Fog is forecast for Aktobe region.