Windy and rainy weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has forecast heavy wind and rain for much of the country, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to range between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius at night and 16 and 18 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at night and 22-24 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect cloudiness, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 21-23 degrees Celsius at daytime

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to range between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius at night and 18 and 20 degrees Celsius at daytime

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 11-13 degrees Celsius at daytime

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to range between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius at night and 15 and 17 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 26-28 degrees Celsius at daytime

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 2 degrees Celsius at night and range between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, and 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 25mps. Temperature is to rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 10 degrees Celsius at daytime

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 6-11mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to range between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius at night and 21 and 23 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 21-23 degrees Celsius at daytime

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to range between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps, gusting up to 18mps. Temperature is to rise to 6-8 degrees Celsius at night and 15-17 degree Celsius at daytime

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will rise to 2 degrees Celsius at night and 17-19 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 2 degrees Celsius at night and 17-19 degrees Celsius at daytime

Partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and wind at 2-7mps, gusting up to 10mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to rise to 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 20-22 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to range between 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius at daytime