EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 18 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Windy and rainy weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has forecast heavy wind and rain for much of the country, Kazinform reports.

    Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to range between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius at night and 16 and 18 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at night and 22-24 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Atyrau city is to expect cloudiness, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 21-23 degrees Celsius at daytime

    Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to range between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius at night and 18 and 20 degrees Celsius at daytime

    Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 11-13 degrees Celsius at daytime

    Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to range between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius at night and 15 and 17 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 26-28 degrees Celsius at daytime

    Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 2 degrees Celsius at night and range between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, and 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 25mps. Temperature is to rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 10 degrees Celsius at daytime

    Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 6-11mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to range between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius at night and 21 and 23 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 21-23 degrees Celsius at daytime

    Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to range between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime

    Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps, gusting up to 18mps. Temperature is to rise to 6-8 degrees Celsius at night and 15-17 degree Celsius at daytime

    Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will rise to 2 degrees Celsius at night and 17-19 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 2 degrees Celsius at night and 17-19 degrees Celsius at daytime

    Partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and wind at 2-7mps, gusting up to 10mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to rise to 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 20-22 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to range between 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius at daytime


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!